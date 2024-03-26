Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Incident Not Act Of Terrorism Or Intentional, Say Baltimore Police (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, United States, on Tuesday, authorities have dismissed any suggestion of terrorism or deliberate intent. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley addressed the media, confirming that the incident, which occurred following a collision between a large cargo vessel and the bridge, leading to an explosion and subsequent sinking into the Patapsco River, was deemed 'not intentional'.

"There is absolutely no indication this is terrorism. There is no indication this was intentional.

Our criminal intel is working with the FBI and other federal and state agencies to get all the intel that we have," he told mediapersons.

Following the incident several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were initially searching for at least seven people.

Two people have so far been pulled from the waters under the bridge, one in serious condition, according to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace.

"One individual refused service and refuse transport essentially that person was not injured," he said. "However, there was another individual that's been transported to a local trauma centre that is in a very serious condition."

Wallace further stated, "I can tell you our sonar has detected the presence of vehicles submerged in the water," but added that he can't confirm a number yet.

Fire Chief Wallace also stated that there have been reports of the smell of diesel fuel from the incident area, but gave no confirmation that it means there is an oil spill in the river.

"We hope as the sun comes up, we will get a much better picture if we do have a fuel spill and what the impact has been so far," he said adding that the local environment department and coastguard were present at the site of the incident.

According to several videos shared on X, previously known as Twitter, the cargo ship seemingly collided with one of the bridge's supports during the late hours of the night, a time when traffic typically subsides. Subsequently, the vessel ignited, emitting dense, black smoke.

“Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, calling it“an unthinkable tragedy.”

"We have to be thinking about the families and people impacted, folks who we have to try to find. This is what our focus should be on right now, we're going to continue to work in partnership with every part of government to do everything we can to get us through the other side of this tragedy," he added.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said he was working to get federal resources deployed. The FBI was also on the scene.

Synergy Marine Group, the owner and manager of the vessel named the "Dali," confirmed that the ship collided with a pillar of the bridge around 1:30 a.m. while under the control of two pilots. Fortunately, all crew members, including the pilots, have been located and there are no reports of injuries.

Near the bridge's entrance, remnants of its steel frame jutted out from the water, visible from a nearby vantage point, with the on-ramp now abruptly ending where the span once connected.

According to Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder, the vessel, identified as the Dali, was en route from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, for its final destination, flying under a Singapore flag. WTOP radio station, citing Petty Officer Matthew West from the Coast Guard in Baltimore, reported this information.