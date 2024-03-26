Mohammed Shami Questions Pandya's Captaincy Decisions; Takes A Dig At His Batting Position

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hardik Pandya's debut as Mumbai Indians captain encountered a rough start, marked by a six-run loss to Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 opener. Despite the game extending to the last over, Mumbai Indians fell short of the 169-run target. Pandya's performance, notably his placement at No. 7 in the batting order, has sparked widespread criticism, including from his Indian cricket teammate Mohammed Shami.

Expressing his surprise, Shami questioned the decision-making process behind Pandya's batting position, particularly highlighting Pandya's previous stints at No. 3 and No. 4 for Gujarat Titans. In a discussion on Cricbuzz, Shami remarked, "Batting at No. 7 essentially reduces Hardik to a tailender. If he had batted higher up the order, the outcome of the match might have been different."

When asked if Pandya was emulating the Dhoni template, Shami dismissed the comparison, emphasising the need for players to adapt based on their individual strengths and the match situation. He underscored the importance of Pandya's familiarity with batting in the top order and suggested that the decision to bat at No. 7 might not have been solely Pandya's choice.

Adding to the discourse, Manoj Tiwary suggested that Pandya's batting position might have been influenced by other members of the team management, considering the presence of experienced individuals in the Mumbai Indians dugout. Tiwary implied that factors such as investment in young players and strategic discussions within the management could have contributed to the decision.

The debate surrounding Pandya's captaincy and batting position underscores the complexities of leadership and strategic planning in professional cricket, particularly in high-stakes tournaments like the IPL.

