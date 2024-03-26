PIL Filed In Delhi HC To Bar Arvind Kejriwal From Issuing Orders While In ED Custody; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to prevent jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from issuing any orders while in police custody. The PIL also called for restrictions on his access to resources like typists and printers.

The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, represented by Advocates Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar, contended that CM Kejriwal's actions in custody may compromise the integrity of ongoing investigations and breach his oath of secrecy as per the Constitution of India.

The petition also stressed the potential influence of Kejriwal's directives, issued while in custody, on the fair and proper conduct of investigations.

It also asserted that fair investigations are essential for upholding justice and the rule of law. Notably, this isn't the first legal action taken against Kejriwal; the petitioner had previously filed a PIL seeking his removal from the post of Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The petition also highlighted statements made by Delhi Minister Atishi, affirming Kejriwal's determination to retain his position and govern from jail if necessary. This stance has negatively impacted the credibility and public perception of the Delhi government.

Moreover, the plea warned of potential disruptions to due process and constitutional stability if Kejriwal continues to serve as Chief Minister while under ED custody.

