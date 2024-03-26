ISL 2023-24: Lallianzuala Chhangte Credits The Indian Super League For Shaping His Football Career

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Mumbai City FC dominates the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Lallianzuala Chhangte stands out as a key contributor to their success. With his impressive performance on the field, Chhangte acknowledges the ISL's role in shaping his career, emphasising the league's significance in providing opportunities for players like himself to thrive.

Nineteen games into the season, Mumbai City FC leads the table with 41 points, poised to defend their ISL League Winners Shield. Amidst this success, Chhangte's contributions as the incumbent ISL Golden Ball holder, with four goals and five assists, have been instrumental. His synergy with the team's frontline has been evident, facilitating effective attacks and contributing to the team's tally of 36 goals.

Expressing gratitude towards the ISL for trusting in his abilities, Chhangte reflects on his journey from debuting with NorthEast United FC in 2016 to becoming a regular fixture in the national team. Despite initial setbacks and challenges, Chhangte credits the league for honing his skills and character, enabling his growth as both a player and an individual.

Furthermore, Chhangte emphasises the interconnectedness of success at the club and country levels, highlighting the support and encouragement he received from senior players during tough times. Despite facing resistance from his parents initially, Chhangte's dedication to football ultimately won their support, leading him to pursue his dreams relentlessly.

As Chhangte continues to excel in the ISL, he remains focused on further achievements, aiming to secure the domestic double with Mumbai City FC. His story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication in overcoming obstacles and achieving success in the world of football.

Also Read:

England's Euro 2024 squad audition: Southgate's final call on probable team