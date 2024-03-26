Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day Hunger Strike Over Statehood For Ladakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonam Wangchuk, famed for his activism in climate conservation and innovative educational methods, officially ended his hunger strike on Tuesday in Ladakh's Leh region after 21 days. The hunger strike, which garnered significant attention and support, was staged by Wangchuk to advocate for Ladakh's statehood and its incorporation into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a move aimed at safeguarding the region's unique cultural and environmental heritage.

Addressing the crowd at the protest venue, Wangchuk, buoyed by the presence of thousands of supporters, declared, "While the first phase of our hunger strike concludes today, it marks the inception of a renewed phase of our struggle." He emphasized that despite concluding the hunger strike, their movement for justice and recognition would persist.

"We shall persist in our endeavors to realize our demands," asserted Wangchuk, highlighting the overwhelming support from the populace, with over 10,000 individuals gathered at the venue and an additional 60,000 participating throughout the preceding 20 days.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk, known for his adept utilization of social media platforms to amplify his message, shared a compelling video, reiterating his plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In the video, he implored the leaders to prioritize the preservation of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and to enact the Sixth Schedule in Ladakh, a move perceived as crucial in safeguarding the rights and identities of indigenous tribes inhabiting the region.

As Wangchuk concludes his hunger strike, the resonance of his advocacy echoes far beyond the confines of Ladakh, underscoring the urgency of addressing environmental concerns and the imperative of safeguarding indigenous cultures in the face of modernization and development.

He said in a post on X, "350 people slept in - 10 °C. 5000 people in the day here. But still not a word from the government. We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji will soon prove that they are statesmen..."

The innovator urged citizens to exercise their voting rights conscientiously in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the critical importance of their choices for the nation's welfare.