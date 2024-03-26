Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination From Jorhat Lok Sabha Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

Top state Congress leaders including state President Bhupen Borah, and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, as well as Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, and others were present as Gogoi submitted his nomination.

Jorhat Lok Sabha seat was once represented in the parliament by his late father and Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. However, Gaurav Gogoi was elected to the parliament twice from the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat.

But during the latest delimitation exercise, the Kaliabor seat was scrapped and a new Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat was introduced. In the wake of this, Gogoi was insistent on fighting polls from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, but the party decided to field sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

Gogoi then moved to Jorhat seat. The constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.