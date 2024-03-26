Football: Australia Guarantee Their Progression In AFC Qualification For FIFA World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, March 26 (IANS) Australia has guaranteed their progression to the third round of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a victory against Lebanon on Tuesday. The Socceroos beat Lebanon 5-0 in Canberra to make sure of a top-two finish in Group I in the second round of AFC qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, securing their progression to the third round as well as qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 25,023 people - a new record for any football match at Canberra Stadium - the Socceroos got off to a perfect start, taking the lead in the second minute through striker Kusini Yengi, reports Xinhua.

Despite controlling the game, the Socceroos were not able to add to their lead before the break but capitalized on chances in the second half, scoring four times in 34 minutes including a brace from veteran winger Craig Goodwin.

It marks the ninth win in the last 11 matches for the Socceroos and their ninth clean sheet in that streak.

The Socceroos will play Bangladesh away on June 6 and Palestine in Western Australia on June 11 in their final Group I fixture.