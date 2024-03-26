Mukhtar Ansari Sent Back To Jail From Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Banda (Uttar Pradesh), March 26 (IANS) Mafia don and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari has been shifted back to Banda jail, hours after he was admitted to the ICU in Banda medical college following deterioration in his health on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, Ansari's test reports showed that all his vital parameters were fine and hence, he has been sent back to jail.

Ansari fell ill in jail and was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Tuesday and admitted to the ICU.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Mukhtar Ansari had said that his life was in danger.

He had expressed the fear that he was being given slow poison in jail.

The jailer and two deputy jailers of Banda jail were suspended for negligence in this matter. Besides, disciplinary action was also initiated.

Mukhtar Ansari was to appear in the court last Thursday in the ambulance case, but he did not reach the court and through his lawyer sent an application to the judge saying that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail. Mukhtar Ansari had written in the letter that the food given to him on March 19 was mixed with some poisonous substance.

He fell ill after eating it.

Mukhtar Ansari had written in the letter that after eating food, he started having severe pain in the nerves of his hands and legs and his hands and feet started becoming cold.

Earlier, on March 13, Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the 36-year-old Ghazipur fake arms license case.