Gurugram Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property Worth Rs 1.28 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) Gurugram Police has seized property worth Rs 1.28 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler who was arrested from the city in November 2023.

The alleged drug peddler has been identified as Ramakant of Bihar, who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Kolkata. He had allegedly acquired assets from the proceeds of the narcotics trade. Seized properties included a plot, cash amount and car.

The properties were purchased from illegal money from drug trafficking within the past several years in his name as well as in the name of his wife, the police said in a statement.

The drug peddler Ramakant was arrested on 7 November last year with illegal drugs. He is also facing trial in this case, police said.

The Gurugram had earlier sent a detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business to the office of Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, as per provision of Sec.68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985.

The Competent Authority, Kolkata under the NDPS Act has been pleased to pass an order to confiscate a huge amount of property worth Rs1.28 crores acquired by Ramakant from the proceeds of drug peddling, the statement added.