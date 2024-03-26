PM Modi Speaks To Prof Sarasu - BJP's Candidate From Kerala's Alathur LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Professor TN Sarasu, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Alathur constituency in Kerala over phone and enquired about her poll preparedness and the election campaign in the run-up to the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

In the audio clip that has gone viral, Professor Sarasu told PM Modi that she was taking forward the messages of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Modi ki Guarantee' to woo the electorate.

When queried by PM Modi about difficulties during her college tenure, Professor Sarasu explained how people with Left affiliations tried to 'bully and browbeat' her while she undertook a series of reforms to streamline the functioning of the college.

Notably, TN Sarasu served at the Government Victoria college in Pallakad for nearly three decades and retired as its Principal, some years ago.

However, her retirement grabbed a lot of media attention, not because of a glorious end to her career but because of hounding allegedly by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI-M).

The professor was greeted with a photo of grave as her 'retirement gift' in 2016, for which a police complaint was also lodged.

While speaking to PM Modi, TN Sarasu escalated the issue of rampant corruption under Kerala co-operative banks, purportedly governed by CPI-M leaders.

She informed the Prime Minister about the miserable plight of poor citizens who were striving for a basic livelihood, as their money had been looted by powerful men with connections in the state administration.

PM Modi promised strict action against all the accused in the Kerala co-operative bank scam and also said that all those with clout will be made to pay for the injustices.

"As and when ED attaches the properties of these accused, it will be made sure that those rightfully owned by people are returned to them," PM Modi told Sarasu.

She also briefed the Prime Minister about her efforts to bring people to election booths and encourage them to exercise their franchisee.

"Kerala is proud of you. I am confident that the people of Alathur will choose you to represent them in the Parliament," PM Modi remarked in the closing note.