Indian Visa For French, Canadian And German Citizens

INDIAN VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

Every French citizen must secure a visa before traveling to India, no matter the reason or length of their trip. Since 2014, it has been possible for French nationals to request an Indian visa by using the online application form provided by the Indian government. The Indian government has put in place a system that permits citizens from 169 nations, including France, to request a visa. French nationals frequently receive a multi-entry e-Visa for India. French individuals now have the option to request an Indian visa through an online platform for various short-term trips and reasons. French tourists are allowed to remain in India for a maximum of 90 days per visit for tourist reasons and this permission is applicable for one year starting from the day it was issued. An option of a double-entry visa is offered for visits lasting a maximum of 30 days. It also allows a maximum stay of 180 days for business purposes, including recruitment and participation in meetings, seminars, or conferences. Valid for 1 year after approval. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

HOW MANY TYPES OF EVISA ARE THERE FOR FRANCE?



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical e-Visa

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport.

Passport Personal Details Scan.

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR GERMAN CITIZENS

The Indian government has put in place a system that enables citizens from 169 countries, including Germany, to request tourist visas. Starting from 2014, it has been possible for German residents to request an India visa through online application with no requirement for additional paperwork. Many people believe that the India e-Visa is the most convenient and fastest way for German citizens to get a Tourist e-Visa, Business e-Visa, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Multi-entry tourist e-Visa permits multiple stays of up to 90 days per entry and remains valid for one year starting from the approval date. Can also be obtained as a tourist visa with dual entry and a maximum stay of 30 days. E-Visa for Business – Can be used for participating in meetings and conferences, hiring employees, and signing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa allowing a total stay of 180 days and valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Indian Visa for Germans Citizens



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR CANADIAN CITIZENS

Most short-term travelers from Canada are eligible for an e-Visa. Citizens of more than 170 countries, Canadians included, can apply for an India e-Visa. You have the option to request a visa online for tourism, business, or medical purposes. As per the visa policy of India, Canadian citizens are required to possess a valid visa for entry into the country. From 2014 onward, Canadian citizens have been able to access an internet-based application form for Indian visas provided by the Indian government. This is done by utilizing a web-based application. An e-Visa is a digital visa issued by the Indian government for travel purposes. The kind of visa you need depends on why you are traveling and how long you will be staying in the country. The India Tourist e-Visa allows Canadians to take a holiday in India. It allows you to participate in tourist and leisure activities while visiting the country. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India – Enables Canadian passport holders to enter India many times. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Allows Canadians to stay up to 180 days. Canadians also have the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa online, allowing 2 entries into India and a total stay of up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport.

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS FOR ENTRY

It is important to follow the Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations for India Business or Tourist e-Visa applications, which specify designated airports and ports for entry by air or cruise. Having a multiple-entry e-Visa allows you to visit different airports or seaports on consecutive trips. Nevertheless, when leaving India, you have the choice between four transportation options: air, cruise, train, and bus. However, it should be noted that an e-Visa only permits entry into India by air or sea. Keeping current with the approved airports and seaports list is crucial, as it can be revised every couple of months. We recommend visiting and bookmarking the official website regularly for the latest information. According to the decision of the Indian immigration officials, this list will be revised in the next months to include other airports and seaports.

e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS AND PORTS OF EXIT The Indian Immigration Service will update this list in the next few months to add more airports and seaports. In India, travelers can leave by airplane, cruise, train, or bus, but only airplane and cruise are accepted for Electronic Visa (India Visa Online) users. People seeking an India tourist or business e-Visa are required to arrive in the country through designated airports or ports by air or cruise ship, as per Indian e-Visa Immigration rules. These Indian airports or seaports serve as exit points for Indian visas, allowing citizens of certain countries to enter without a visa or obtain a visa upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are locations in India where international travelers must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly. Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada Vishakhapatnam Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj Kattupalli

