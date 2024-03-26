Indian Visa Guidelines For United States Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





INDIAN VISA FOR UNITED STATES CITIZENS

People who are planning to visit India need to get a visa before they can enter the country. It is essential to make sure that all required documents, such as a visa, are obtained in advance. In the year 2014, India implemented an electronic visa system named Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that enables people from over 169 countries to request visas through the internet. American citizens now have the choice to request a temporary e-Visa for India for purposes such as tourism, business, or medical reasons. American travelers must acquire a tourist e-Visa, which comes in three types and has specific expiration dates and lengths of stay allowed in India. The US Short-Term Tourist eVisa permits tourists to be in India for up to 30 days from entry and is not amendable or extendable. For business purposes, US citizens can apply for a business e-Visa, which grants them entry into India for the purpose of conducting business or trade. You can stay in India for up to 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA and enter India as many times as you like. However, you may not stay here for more than 180 consecutive days on any one visit. Medical and Medical Assistant e-Visa: Americans who require medical treatment or are accompanying patients receiving treatment in India can apply for an e-Visa for Medical and Medical Assistant online. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from your arrival date and allows you to enter the country a total of three times. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet some requirements to apply for India Visa online.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INDIAN E-VISA FOR US CITIZENS



A valid Passport with at least six months' validity from the expected date of arrival.

You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in their Inbox.

Full name (as it appears on your passport).

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

INDIAN MEDICAL VISA

Individuals looking for medical treatment in India can receive an e-Medical Visa from the Indian government. The India eMedical Visa, commonly referred to as an electronic visa, must be obtained by medical tourists planning to travel to the country. Individuals from more than 169 nations are eligible to apply for e-Medical Visas in order to receive medical care in India. In November 2014, India introduced e-Visa, an easy online visa application system that removes the necessity to go to an embassy or consulate. People who meet the requirements can get an authorized e-Visa for up to 60 days in India for medical purposes by filling out a basic internet form. A triple entry visa with a 120-day validity period is the India Medical e-Visa. The second and third entries into India must be made within 60 days of the first. The requirements for the India Medical eVisa are the same as the Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

INDIAN MEDICAL ATTENDANT VISA

The healthcare sector in India is growing. While healthcare costs are lower in India compared to developed nations, the country still has high rankings for chronic disease healthcare, including cancer. The Indian Physician Assistant Visa, or Indian Electronic Attendant Visa, can be obtained by immediate family members of patients seeking medical care in India. A Physician Assistant Visa is exclusively offered to relatives of individuals receiving medical care in India. Travel to India necessitates possession of a valid passport and a visa. Up to two individuals who are accompanying someone with an e-Medical Visa may be eligible for a Medical Assistant Visa to travel to India for medical purposes. The visa can only be used for a period of 60 days, and it is not possible to prolong its duration. A Physician Assistant Visa may be granted to up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder. Medical assistant visas have the same validity duration as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the country for this period or may leave and return up to 2 further times during these 60 days. Foreign visitors can obtain an Electronic Physician Assistant Visa three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

INDIAN BUSINESS VISA

An individual who wants to start a business, those who go on extended business trips often, and investors can apply for a particular visa. The India Business eVisa is given to eligible individuals traveling to India for business reasons like attending conferences, workshops, symposiums, training programs, contract negotiations, or meetings. If you plan on traveling to India for business purposes, you need to request an India Business eVisa. It is important to mention that individuals from more than 169 countries are eligible to request an e-Visa for India. Additionally, eligible citizens are permitted to stay in India for tourism purposes for a maximum of 90 consecutive days (180 days for citizens of Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry Tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entrances into India. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

TOURIST VISA FOR INDIA

People holding an eVisa for India Online Tourism are allowed to explore, engage in leisure activities, and see sights of interest as they travel. It also permits sailing, seeing loved ones, and even a fast yoga practice. The Indian government introduced the India Tourist e-Visa in November 2014 to make visa applications easier by removing the requirement to go to an embassy or consulate. People from more than 169 nations are able to request an e-Visa for travel to India. The India Tourist eVisa is eligible for multiple entries and remains valid for 365 days starting from the date of issue. Citizens who meet the requirements are allowed to remain in India for up to 90 days in a row for tourism (Canadian, Japanese, United Kingdom, and US nationals can stay for 180 days). For those planning a shorter stay, a double-entry tourist eVisa for India is also available, allowing a 30-day stay with two entries into India. It is recommended to use this program to get your India e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. Eligible citizens can apply by completing the simple and straightforward online India Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Application for Tourist Visa Document Requirements



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard passport and valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India; Otherwise, you will need to renew your passport.

A color copy of the visitor's most recent passport photograph (face only and can be taken with a phone).

A valid email address to receive the Indian e-Visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the registration fees.