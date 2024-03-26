CBSL Governor Refuses To Resign Over Pay Hike Issue

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says he will not resign over the controversy surrounding the salary hike for employees of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Speaking to reporters in Colombo today, Weerasinghe defended the pay hike saying it was legal.

He also refused to respond to claims the Central Bank had fallen from hero to zero as a result of the controversy over the pay hike.

The Governor said that the Bank has decided to consider the recommendations of Parliament over the issue . (Colombo Gazette)