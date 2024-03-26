(MENAFN- Baystreet) Third Harmonic Pokes up on Quarterly Figures

Golf Company Introduces Deal for Pros, Instructors

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) shares made small gains Tuesday, as the technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other related accessories, introduces its 2024 PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program that is designed to build long-term relationships and additional point-of-sales outlets that can help drive revenue growth. Further, the program should help to introduce more golfers to the Company's advanced putters, which are designed to help shave strokes off of their game.

The program offers deep discounts and other incentives for industry professionals dedicated to helping golfers through proper club fitting and instruction. It also provides an opportunity for fitters, instructors, and golf professionals to put SPG's proprietary putter technology directly into the hands of their clients. Program participants can purchase a demo set of four SPG putters at an exceptionally discounted price of $600.

To further incentivize participation in the Sacks Parente PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program, the Company offers an additional $100 discount from the wholesale price for the first six sales of Sacks Parente putters by the fitter or instructor. This discount effectively offsets the initial investment of the demo set for program participants.

SPGC shares eked up 2.5 cents, or 4.3%, to 62 cents.









