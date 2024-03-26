               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Golf Company Introduces Deal For Pros, Instructors


3/26/2024 10:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Third Harmonic Pokes up on Quarterly Figures

  • Hedge Funds Shift Capital Into European Stocks
  • Krispy Kreme's Stock Rises 15% On Deal With McDonald's
  • After Reddit's IPO: Buy or Sell?
  • China Slumped: Apple, Starbucks, Tesla, and McDonald's at Risk Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

    Golf Company Introduces Deal for Pros, Instructors

    Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) shares made small gains Tuesday, as the technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other related accessories, introduces its 2024 PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program that is designed to build long-term relationships and additional point-of-sales outlets that can help drive revenue growth. Further, the program should help to introduce more golfers to the Company's advanced putters, which are designed to help shave strokes off of their game.

    The program offers deep discounts and other incentives for industry professionals dedicated to helping golfers through proper club fitting and instruction. It also provides an opportunity for fitters, instructors, and golf professionals to put SPG's proprietary putter technology directly into the hands of their clients. Program participants can purchase a demo set of four SPG putters at an exceptionally discounted price of $600.

    To further incentivize participation in the Sacks Parente PGA Professional, Custom Club Fitter, and Golf Instructor Program, the Company offers an additional $100 discount from the wholesale price for the first six sales of Sacks Parente putters by the fitter or instructor. This discount effectively offsets the initial investment of the demo set for program participants.

    SPGC shares eked up 2.5 cents, or 4.3%, to 62 cents.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN26032024000212011056ID1108023044


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search