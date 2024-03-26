Suicide Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Claims Lives Of Five Chinese Nationals

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Bisham area of Shangla district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tragedy struck as a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives, targeting a convoy of Chinese engineers. The devastating attack resulted in the loss of six lives, including five Chinese nationals.

According to DIG Malakand, the targeted vehicle was en route from Islamabad to Kohistan, with the Chinese engineers headed to the Dasu camp from Islamabad at the time of the attack.

Following the heinous act, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, initiating a thorough search operation in Bisham. As a precautionary measure, the Karakoram Highway has been temporarily shut down for traffic between Bisham and Kohistan.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly visited the Chinese embassy post-blast, where he held discussions with the Chinese ambassador. Minister Naqvi provided a detailed briefing to the ambassador regarding the blast and its unfortunate casualties, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing the situation.