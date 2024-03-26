Peskov: Yerevan Actively Seeking EU Engagement In Caucasus Region's Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Forces outside the Caucasus will not bring stability to theregion, so their participation should be limited, RussianPresidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview withaif, Azernews reports.

He was commenting on the difficulties in relations betweenRussia and Armenia.

In recent months, Yerevan has been actively attracting the EU toparticipate in the problems of the Caucasus region. In particular,Armenia, against the wishes of Baku, authorized a Europeanobservation mission on the border with Azerbaijan.

“The Caucasus region, unfortunately, attracts the attention ofvarious extra-regional forces. We are convinced that theparticipation of these forces should be greatly limited, because itis unable to bring stability and prosperity there,” Peskovsaid.