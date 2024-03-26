Western Azerbaijan Community Urges EU Special Envoy To Reconsider Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns theanti-Azerbaijani stance and media freedom-violating approach onceagain demonstrated by the EU Special Representative for the SouthCaucasus, Toivo Klaar, the statement of the Western AzerbaijanCommunity said, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, rather than demanding Armenia withdraw from theoccupied Azerbaijani villages, the European Union representativeencouraged Armenia to maintain its occupation policy, referring tothese lands as "disputed."

"Moreover, Toivo Klaar tried to censor Azerbaijani media toconceal Armenia's occupation policy. What is the basis for ToivoKlaar's concern over Azerbaijani media coverage of Armenia'sslaughter of Azerbaijani people in Baganis Ayrim village in theGazakh area, as well as Armenia's control of many Azerbaijaniregions, including this village? It appears that the problem forKlaar is not the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia,committing war crimes and crimes against humanity againstAzerbaijanis, but the fact that these facts are highlighted in themedia," the statement mentions.

The report emphasizes that the Western Azerbaijan Communityurges that the European Union abandon its erroneous and hazardousapproach, not impede regional peace efforts, and take a fair stanceon the return of Azerbaijanis exiled in Armenia to theirhomeland.