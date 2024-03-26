Palestinian Presidency: UN Ceasefire Resolution Led To Israel's International Isolation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, March 26 (Petra) -- Palestinian Presidency spokesm Nabil Abu Rdeineh said Tuesday that the UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza led to an "unprecedented" international isolation of Israel.He said in a statement that despite "the shy open gap" between Israel and the US administration that is now building, US military and political support to Israel has not changed to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people.Abu Rdeineh called on the US administration to take more serious and effective positions because the real battle that needs to be addressed is not only the aggression on Gaza or regional skirmishes, but it is deeper and larger than that, as a solution to the decades-old conflict needs a change in US policy.