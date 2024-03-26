JPMC Chairman Mohammad Thnaibat Honored As World Leader Businessperson

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) -- Dr. Mohammad Thnaibat, Chairman of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), has been recognized as a "World Leader Businessperson" by the World Confederation of Businesses.This prestigious accolade is awarded to leaders who have demonstrated success through innovative, knowledgeable, and systematic approaches to their work.In addition to this honor, Thnaibat, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, received the Excellence in Business Management award from the same confederation.The World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) was founded on September 9, 2004, in the city of Houston, Texas, in the United States of America. WORLDCOB aims to build a global business organization that brings together and recognizes business leaders who stimulate the economic growth of their countries through their business successes.Adding to its accolades, the JPMC recently received the R4E Certificate of Recognition of Excellence, granted by the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence, the official representative of the European Foundation for Quality Management in the Kingdom, with a four-star rating according to the new model of excellence 2020.The certificate, a result of a European-Jordanian partnership, acknowledges JPMC's efficiency in capitalizing on opportunities, overcoming challenges, quick response, and fulfilling customer needs.Recognized as one of the highest international certificates of excellence, the R4E adopts a global standard model for evaluating institutional performance, marking JPMC's entry into the global list of institutions applying excellence.Following these achievements, the Indo-Jordanian Chemicals Company, a subsidiary wholly owned by JPMC, was awarded the 2023 International Award for Occupational Safety and Health by the British Council for International Safety.This accolade celebrates the company's adherence to best practices in occupational and environmental safety and health. The criteria for the award include achieving the lowest rate of work-related injuries, implementing the latest global technologies in industrial health and safety, and excellence in strategic planning for occupational safety and health following international best practices.Dr. Thnaibat stated that winning the international award reflects the company's commitment to maintaining international standards in all fields, particularly in occupational safety, to ensure a safe working environment and safeguard workers' well-being."Achieving this international award underscores our resolve to maintain the highest standards of safety and health at the workplace," said Thnaibat. These awards collectively highlight JPMC's role as a leading figure in business management and a proponent of safety and excellence in the global industry.Moreover, JPMC has significantly expanded its footprint in the manufacturing sector, forging strategic alliances with emerging business partners both locally and internationally.Embarking on ambitious endeavors, the company is set to pioneer the construction of cutting-edge fertilizer facilities in Aqaba, marking a monumental investment exceeding $1 billion.Evidencing its exponential growth trajectory, JPMC has surged in the corporate echelons, climbing from the 82nd position in 2022 to an impressive 71st rank among the top 100 companies in the Middle East by 2023.Particularly noteworthy is its elevation to the esteemed eighth position among the Middle East's most influential industrial giants for 2023, a testament to its commanding presence with a staggering market value of $4.1 billion.