Kareena Aka Jasmine Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of 'Crew' Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all geared up for the release of 'Crew' has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the movie, amping up the excitement for the fans to watch the film.

The trailer of 'Crew' gives a glimpse of what's about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as three air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, alongside Kareena.

Taking to Instagram, where 'Bebo' enjoys 12.1 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein we can see Kareena, who plays Jasmine, is dressed as an air hostess.

There is a sneak peek into her hair styling session and some random selfies from the set of the movie.

The post is captioned as: "Crew-fies #3daystogo".

One fan commented on the post and said: "Can't wait to board". Another said: "can't take my eyes off".

The movie also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.