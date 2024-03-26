Kareena Aka Jasmine Shares BTS Pics Ahead Of 'Crew' Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all geared up for the release of 'Crew' has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the movie, amping up the excitement for the fans to watch the film.
The trailer of 'Crew' gives a glimpse of what's about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as three air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist. The film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, alongside Kareena.
Taking to Instagram, where 'Bebo' enjoys 12.1 million followers, shared a string of photos, wherein we can see Kareena, who plays Jasmine, is dressed as an air hostess.
There is a sneak peek into her hair styling session and some random selfies from the set of the movie.
The post is captioned as: "Crew-fies #3daystogo".
One fan commented on the post and said: "Can't wait to board". Another said: "can't take my eyes off".
The movie also has special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.
Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew' is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29.
MENAFN26032024000231011071ID1108022955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.