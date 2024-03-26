Nikki Sharma Says She Has Become 'Khiladi’ Doing Stunt Scenes In 'Pyaar Ka Pehla...'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Nikki Sharma has opened up on performing stunt scenes in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', saying she ensures to do it with full determination.

The show revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki, respectively, navigating their life through the challenges thrown at them.

In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch how Shiv gets poisoned by Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) and Padma (Jhumma Mitra) and is admitted to the hospital. However, everyone in Shiv's family believes that it was Shakti who tried to harm him and hence did not allow her to meet him in the hospital.

Being suspicious of Mandira's intentions, Shakti decides to climb the pipe and reach Shiv's room so that she can ensure his safety.

Shooting for this particular challenging scene was not very difficult for Nikki, as lately, she has been performing various stunt sequences in the show. She had to maintain her balance throughout in order to ace the sequence effortlessly on screen.

Nikki said: "Portraying the character of Shakti has actually made me overcome my fears. The stunt sequences I performed in the show used to be very challenging in the first instances. But now, I think I have become 'Khiladi' doing these stunt scenes. I ensure to do it with full determination, regardless of it not being so difficult anymore."

"I have actually started enjoying these sequences. This time too, I was very excited to climb the pipe under the guidance of experts and with precautions. I hope my fans enjoy watching me perform these stunts in the show and continue to shower their love," she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.