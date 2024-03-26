House Approves New Draft Laws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.26 - (Petra) - The Lower House approved the draft Planning and International Cooperation Law for 2024, the amended Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Law for 2024, and the new 2024 Tourism Law.The House also greenlit a draft law to revoke the Law of Ratification of the Surface "Oil Shale" Distillation Agreement with the government, represented by the Natural Resources Authority (NRA) and the Karak International Oil Company (KIO) for the year 2024.The approvals came during a House's legislative session held Tuesday, headed by its Speaker Ahmed Safadi, and in the presence of the Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, and Cabinet members.In the previous session, the House approved by majority to transfer the draft Planning and International Cooperation Law for 2024 to its Administrative Committee.The bill's mandating reasons aimed to strengthen role of the Jordanian Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation as a basic reference body for regulating activities of all Jordanian ministries, official and public institutions and sources of foreign funding from other countries.Under amendments, the ministry will be entrusted to set mechanisms for drafting visions, development plans and their executive programmes.