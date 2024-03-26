Senator Delivers Jordan's Address At Geneva's Inter-Parliamentary Union

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) - Head of the Administrative Committee of the Senate, Khaled Bakkar, said the international community has begun to disregard international law by remaining silent on Israel's actions in Gaza, which constitutes genocide against Gazans.Bakkar emphasized Jordan's position at the 148th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva on Tuesday, stating that Gaza is facing genocide by Israeli occupation forces. He urged global intervention to uphold international humanitarian law and halt the raging war.During his speech, Bakkar called for action against Israel's genocide crimes in Gaza and stressed the need to hold perpetrators accountable for these crimes. He urged governments to take decisive measures to maintain credibility and international accountability.Speaking to representatives from various democracies, Bakkar questioned the world's ability to ensure peace and security amidst Israel's non-compliance with international resolutions. He criticized the silence over Israeli crimes and the use of hunger as a weapon of massacre against Gaza's population.Bakkar underscored the necessity of a just resolution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for an independent Palestinian state and endorsing political solutions on the basis of the two-state solution as the sole pathway to end the conflict. He cautioned against military approaches, emphasizing that they would only result in more violence and destruction.Expressing pride in Jordan's humanitarian efforts, Bakkar commended the Royal Air Force's aid drops in Gaza. He appreciated global solidarity with Palestine, particularly from nations like South Africa.