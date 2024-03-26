ICCS Launched JD3.5Mln Initiatives To Help Jordan's Underprivileged, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar.26 (Petra) -Head of Islamic Center Charity Society (ICCS), Dr. Jamil Dhaisat, said the society has carried out charitable campaigns during the first half of Ramadan worth JD3.5 million.
In a press statement Tuesday, Dhaisat noted the campaigns aimed to sponsor orphans, students, and poor families, provide iftar meals, charitable packages, Eid clothing, and extend donations to Gaza, as part of a national bid to support Palestinians in the coastal enclave.
Dhaisat added that the society works with "high capabilities" to benefit broad groups in the Kingdom's various regions through 64 community service centers.
