EU, BDC Partner To Push Women's Economic Empowerment In Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Mar.26 (Petra) - - The Greater Karak Municipality and Business Development Center (BDC) on Tuesday signed agreements with women in Karak governorate to finance their enterprises within "Towards Enhancing Women's Economic Participation" Project.The project, which is funded by the European Union, is implemented by a coalition led by the Euro-Mediterranean Feminist Initiative, in cooperation with BDC and Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights.Through this project, women-run small and medium-sized ventures from all Karak areas will be financed to aqcuire specialized skills to enter the labor market, ensure technical and financial support for joint projects and home-based businesses, and provide incentives for the private sector to employ women in all sectors.This phase comes as a continuation of the project's previous stages, which included training and awareness activities, as 307 women were trained on life skills and 44 others on entrepreneurship.