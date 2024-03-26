ESAF Small Finance Bank Opened Retail Asset Hub In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ESAF Small Finance Bank, one of the leading small finance banks in India, has opened its Retail Asset Hub in New Delhi. The asset hub is expected to facilitate seamless collaboration among various teams - Business, Credit, and Operations. The establishment of Retail Asset Hub marks an important milestone in ESAF Small Finance Bank\'s expansion strategy and demonstrates its vision of providing accessible financial services across the country.



John Samuel, Non-Executive Nominee Director of ESAF Small Finance Bank, inaugurated the Retail Asset Hub. Among the distinguished guests was Hemant Tamta, Executive Vice President, Shubhankar Sengupta, Sr. Vice President, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Jata Shankar Mishra, BBH NW2 marked the commencement of the event. Durgeshwar Mishra, Managing Director of Shubh Lakshmi Finance, customers from MSME, Mobility, and Mortgage product segments, along with DSAs and vendors. During the event, sanction letters were handed over to customers across different product categories, symbolizing the bank\'s commitment to meeting their financial needs.





About ESAF Small Finance Bank



ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB), the new age social bank continues to redefine the banking experience for all stakeholders. ESAF Small Finance Bank got the Reserve Bank of India\'s approval for inclusion in the second schedule of the RBI Act 1934 within two years of the commencement of its operations and hence the Bank became a Scheduled Bank with effect from 27thDecember 2018. In June 2018, the RBI permitted the Bank to start NRE (Rupee) Account Operations. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank\'s distribution network was at 731 branches and 600 ATMs across 21 States and 2 Union Territories. In addition, Bank have 30 Business Correspondents and 915 Customer Service Centres.

