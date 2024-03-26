Multi-Story Building And Non-Residential Building Damaged In Kharkiv Due To Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv, a non-residential building and a residential building were damaged, with no casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"A non-residential building was damaged, and windows in a nearby high-rise building were blown out. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed," he said in the post.

Russian kamikaze drones attack: at least eight downed

As reported, on March 26, Russians attacked residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.