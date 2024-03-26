Multi-Story Building And Non-Residential Building Damaged In Kharkiv Due To Rocket Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv, a non-residential building and a residential building were damaged, with no casualties.
This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.
"A non-residential building was damaged, and windows in a nearby high-rise building were blown out. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed," he said in the post. Read also:
Russian kamikaze drones attack Kharkiv
: at least eight downed
As reported, on March 26, Russians attacked residential buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
MENAFN26032024000193011044ID1108022702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.