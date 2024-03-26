Russians Conduct Airstrike On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy from the air.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, on March 26, the enemy launched an airstrike on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy," the statement said.

It is noted that all the necessary services are working at the hit site.

Enemy shells four communities inregion at night and in morning

According to preliminary information, no people were injured in the air strike. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

As reported, at night and in the morning on Tuesday, March 26, Russian invaders fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.