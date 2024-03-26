US Accuses Seven Chinese Nationals Of Cyber Intrusions Into Critical Infrastructure Networks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US has accused seven Chinese men of breaking into computernetworks, email accounts, and cloud storage belonging to numerouscritical infrastructure organizations, companies, and individuals,including US businesses, politicians, and their political parties,Azernews reports, citing The Register.

According to American prosecutors, the suspected spies aremembers of APT31, a cyber-espionage group said to be run by China'sMinistry of State Security (MSS) out of Wuhan and otherwise knownas Zirconium, Violet Typhoon, Judgment Panda, and Altaire.

And according to the UK government today, that's the same crewresponsible for the attempted compromise of British politicians'email accounts in 2021.

Both the UK and the US sanctioned Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science andTechnology, said to be a front company for the MSS and itscomputer-intrusion activities, and two of the seven Chinesenationals for their alleged roles in that espionage. The UK alsoseparately disclosed today that it believes its ElectoralCommission was compromised between 2021 and 2022 by Chinese agents,who stole email data, and data from the Electoral Register.

The seven suspected members of APT31 charged by the UnitedStates on Monday are: Ni Gaobin, 38; Weng Ming, 37; Cheng Feng, 34;Peng Yaowen, 38; Sun Xiaohui, 38; Xiong Wang, 35; and ZhaoGuangzong, 38. Gaobin and Guangzong were the pair sanctioned by theUK and US regarding Wuhan Xiaoruizhi.

All are believed to reside in the People's Republic of China, sothere's a slim-to-zero chance of them being arrested and extraditedto stand trial in the US, at least, for their alleged crimes.