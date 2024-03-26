Azerbaijan's Garabagh Discovers Another Stronghold Belonging To Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another abandoned stronghold belonging to the Armenian armedforces was found during the review of the area in the Garabagheconomic region after the anti-terror operation conducted by theAzerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing theAzerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within this stronghold located in a wooded area of the Aghdararegion, a variety of military assets were uncovered, including 1T-72B tank, 4 D-20 artillery installations, 3 Ural militaryvehicles laden with artillery shells, 1 KamAZ military vehicle, andspecialized equipment.

The positioning of these weaponry within the stronghold,evidently aimed towards Sugovushan and other settlements positionedwell beyond the contact line established post-November 10, 2020,strongly indicates their intended use in military provocationsagainst Azerbaijan.

The significant quantity of weapons and heavy military machinerydiscovered within the Garabagh territory subsequent to theanti-terror operation underscores the highly militarized nature ofthese areas, not only within the region but on a global scale.

In violation of the Trilateral Statement issued on November 10,2020, the Armenian side has persisted in unlawfully transportingammunition into the Garabagh economic region, including minesproduced post-2020. This has led to the establishment of new minedterritories extending over 480 kilometers along contact lines, thecreation of more than 500 combat positions and fortified firingpoints, over 350 positions equipped for various types of artilleryinstallations, as well as the concentration of military forcescapable of executing offensive maneuvers.