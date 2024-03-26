Middle Corridor's Role In Strengthening China-EU Connectivity - Insights From Hikmet Hajiyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, of theso-called Middle Corridor, could become an important link betweenChina and the EU, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign PolicyDepartment of the Presidential Administration, in an interview withGlobal Times, Azernews reports.

"Most importantly, we see the Chinese-Azerbaijan partnership assignificant within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI), particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor. TheMiddle Corridor could become an important linkage between China andthe EU," he said.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan, along with Central Asiancountries, situated along the Caspian and Black Sea, can be strongpartners in connectivity linkages. "This aligns well with the BRIand underscores the strategic partnership between China andAzerbaijan".

He also added that Azerbaijan sees steady growth in the traderelationship with China.

"But it is not the ultimate end. There are more prospects forthat. First, I would like to see more Chinese companies inAzerbaijan. Chinese companies are already present in diversifyingAzerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more as Azerbaijan movestoward green growth," Hajiyev said.

The Middle Corridor links the container rail freight networks ofChina and the European Union countries through Central Asia, theSouth Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure linksferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railwaysystems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye,Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic fromChina to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.