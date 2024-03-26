UK Forces Airdrop Over 10 Tons Of Food Supplies In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 26 (KUNA) -- The Royal Air Force airdropped over 10 tons of food supplies in Gaza on Monday, as part of international efforts to provide life-saving assistance to civilians, Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said in a press release that the UK has already tripled the aid budget to Gaza, pointing out that this airdrop mission provided a further way to deliver humanitarian support and reduce human suffering.

He added that the UK's goal is to use every route possible to deliver life-saving aid, whether that is by road, air or new routes via the sea, continuing to call on Israel to provide port access and open more land crossings in order to increase incoming aid deliveries to Gaza.

The Defense Secretary authorized the airdrop following an assessed reduction in threat to the military mission and risk to civilians.

UK personnel worked closely with the Royal Jordanian Air Force to plan and conduct this mission. (end)

nbs













MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108022657