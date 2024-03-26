Egypt: Putting End To Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza Important

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 26 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri stressed on Tuesday the necessity of putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe that befell the Gaza as well as ending the Israeli violations.

Shukri on Sunday met at the Ministry's headquarters a delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement headed by the Vice President Mahmoud Al-Aloul, President of the National Council Rawhi Fattouh, member of the Executive Committee of Liberation Organization Azzam Al-Ahmad and member of the Central Committee Samir Al-Rifai.

He pointed on implementing the Security Council Resolution 2728 to achieve a permanent ceasefire to avoid of losing more innocent Palestinian lives, stressing the legal and humanitarian responsibility of international parties to ensure the full and sustainable aid to Gaza Strip.

He highlighted the results of the humanitarian risks from systematic attempts to target the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), stressing to resume its funding and enable them to perform their tasks in providing services in vital areas in Gaza, including northern strip.

The ministry stated that Shukri listened to a detailed explanation from the Palestinian delegation of the deteriorating humanitarian and security conditions in the West Bank and the unprecedented Israeli restrictions and attacks against the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The delegation expressed appreciation to the Palestinian leadership and people for the honorable position adopted by Egypt to support the Palestinian cause, resolve the Gaza Strip crisis, and work to reach a complete ceasefire and .implement humanitarian aid.

In this regard, Shukri affirmed his country's firm commitment to the Palestinian issue and providing all necessary support to the Palestinian people, inalienable rights, denouncing the continued expansion of the Israeli side in illegal settlement practices. (end)

