Suicide Attack Kills 5 Chinese Nationals In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 26 (KUNA) -- At least six people, including five Chinese nationals, were killed in a suicide attack targeting their convoy in Shangla district of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Tuesday, said police.

The regional police chief, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, in a statement to media, said that suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers, which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu district.

The vehicle with the Chinese passengers fell into a gorge and caught fire after the bombing.

The official confirmed that the attack took place in the Bisham area of KPK killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

The security forces cordoned off the area and an investigation into the incident was initiated.

The bodies were shifted to the nearest government run Bisham Headquarters Hospital. President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack and expressed "deep grief" over the deaths of the Chinese nationals.

Dasu is the site of a key hydroelectric dam, under construction by a Chinese company.

Earlier in 2021, at least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals, were killed when their vehicle struck an explosion and fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area. (end)

