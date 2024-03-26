Israeli Occupation Kills 81, Injures 93 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 26 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Health Authorities in Gaza announced, Tuesday, 81 Palestinians were martyred, and 93 injured in the last 24 hours by the ongoing massacres committed by the Israeli occupation.

In a press statement, the Health Authorities said the death toll reached 32,414, and 74,787 injured since the Israeli occupations war on Gaza in October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, more Palestinian victims remain trapped under the rubble of bombed buildings with medics and civil defense unable to reach them. (end)

