(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rally Cools off in Toronto

TSX Keeps Moving UpwardTSX Begins Monday on Tepid NoteStocks to Start Week Looking DownTSX Falls Friday, Surges on Week Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Futures Edge Higher on Gold Strength Enbridge, Athabasca Oil Command AttentionFutures pointed to a higher open for Canada's resources-heavy stock index on Tuesday, helped by a rise in precious metal prices though softer copper kept a lid on gains.The TSX Composite sank 41.8 points to end Monday at 21,942.28.March futures hiked 0.3% Tuesday.The Canadian dollar added 0.12 cents 73.73 cents U.S.RBC downgraded oil explorer Athabasca Oil to "sector perform" from "outperform".Enbridge said it would form a venture with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX to operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting Permian Basin supplies to the U.S. Gulf Coast.Gaming firm Bragg Gaming missed quarterly revenue expectations and posted a net loss.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange plummeted 5.41 points, or 1%, Monday to 546.90.ON WALLSTREETU.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as investors tried to resume the rally that took equities to record highs after a decline in the previous session.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 77 points, or 0.2%, to 39,776.Futures for the S&P 500 moved higher 20 points, or 0.4%, to 5,298.25.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite hiked 95.75 points, or 0.5%, to 18,475.Month to date, the major U.S. stock benchmarks are on pace for their fifth straight winning month. The broad market index is up more than 2% in March. The NASDAQ is experiencing a 1.8% advance for the period, while the Dow is up 0.8%.More economic data releases are slated for Tuesday. March's consumer confidence data will be released in the morning. Durable goods orders and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey will also provide insight on the health of the manufacturing sector.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 16 points, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.9%,Oil prices advanced 16 cents to $82.11 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gained $20.80 to $2,219.50 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks