(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hedge Funds Shift Capital Into European Stocks

Chris Lau - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Must-Read Stock News: TikTok Ban, $3.50 Gas, and More

Investors may dismiss the multi-year-long news of the impending TikTok ban in the U.S. However, China's response to the potential block is hurting corporations. The country announced guidelines that led to Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) being prohibited from operating on government servers.

The escalating trade war potentially threatens to slow firms like PDD (PDD) and Shien. Alibaba (BABA) already pivoted out of the economic slowdown in China by increasing its marketing efforts. It spent heavily on advertising in the U.S. and Europe.

Fortunately, America's most successful firms are immune from China's response to the ban. WhatsApp, Facebook (META), YouTube (GOOG), Instagram, and X are not allowed in the country.

Gas Prices Rise

In the last week, gasoline prices trended higher. Prices at the pump topped $3.53 per gallon. It is now around 10 cents higher than last year's prices. Investors may profit from the permanent uptrend in gas prices by holding stocks like Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), and TotalEnergies (TTE). Petrobras (PBR-A) trades at a discount as political risks continue.

SPAC Watch

After rising sharply and then crashing in 2020-22, Trump's Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) added an incredible one-third in value. Shareholders approved its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. Shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq today.

Expect DWAC stock to crash in the coming weeks. The odds are low for this SPAC to hold its value. Speculators typically sell the stock after the merger completion.









