Today's Biggest Moving Stocks: Super Micro Computer, Boeing, and More

For more than a week, Fisker (FSR) topped the list of most actively traded stocks. The firm failed to secure funding from Nissan. Conversely, Saudi announced that its majority investor, Ayar Third Investment Company ("Ayar"), an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund ("PIF"), would buy $1 billion in convertible preferred stock in Lucid Motors (LCID).

LCID looks like an appealing speculation after this investment news.

Shares of EV leader Tesla (TSLA) are showing signs of stability. The stock price must hold the $160 - $180 range before nervous investors re-enter the position.

On Monday, Micron (MU), a memory chip maker, led the continued run-up in artificial intelligence stocks. This lifted Super Computer (SMCI) stock. Additionally, J.P. Morgan initiated its coverage of SMCI stock with an Overweight rating. The firm cited the AI compute market is burgeoning with demand from training AI models.

Demand for Cloud service providers, Enterprises, and eventually AI inferencing workloads are tailwinds for SMCI.

In the aerospace sector, Boeing (BA) may turn the corner. Shares lost more than one-quarter of its value amid Boeing's quality issues. At the end of the year, Boeing's President and CEO, Dave Calhoun, said on Monday that he plans to step down.

Boeing has serious product safety issues to address.

Investors seeking exposure in the defense and aerospace sector may want to hold RTX Corp. (RTX), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), or AeroVironment (AVAV) at this time.









