(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hedge Funds Shift Capital Into European Stocks
Krispy Kreme's Stock Rises 15% On Deal With McDonald's
China Slumped: Apple, Starbucks, Tesla, and McDonald's at Risk
Tuesday's Trades: Take-Two, Masimo, GameStop, and More
Today's Biggest Moving Stocks: Super Micro Computer, Boeing, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Tuesday, March 26, 2024
After Reddit's IPO: Buy or Sell?
The huge pop in initial public offerings in euphoric times is nothing new. Reddit (RDDT) shares popped above $50, above its $34 pricing, earning it a spot in the stock headlines. The one-day return is only a reflection of the over-subscription.
Rivian (RIVN) and Coinbase (COIN) experienced similar pops. Countless other SPACs in 2021 wowed markets with opening gains. Unfortunately, the market is a voting machine in the long term. Reddit needs to develop an operating strategy that monetizes its large user base within the next few quarters. Speculators will quickly lose patience if Reddit posts losses.
Reddit has grown its advertising revenue steadily since 2021. However, losses persisted. To bridge the gap, it signed a licensing deal with Google. Unfortunately, Google's (GOOG) struggle to catch up in the AI market limits Reddit's revenue growth potential. Furthermore, users may not want to continue using the site in exchange for being Reddit's revenue maker.
Bottom Line
Traders should buy RDDT stock on heavy dips and sell it every time it pops. The social networking market is saturated. Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) are struggling. Even dating apps like Match (MTCH) and Bumble (BMBL) are struggling to sustain membership subscriptions. As people cut down on paid services and free social networking sites, Reddit stock may head lower in the long run.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN26032024000212011056ID1108022645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.