Krispy Kreme's Stock Rises 15% On Deal With McDonald's

The stock of Krispy Kreme is up 15% on news that its doughnuts will be sold at McDonald's (MCD) restaurant locations nationwide in the U.S.

By the end of 2026, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be sold at McDonald's more than 13,500 outlets in America.

The rollout will start in this year's second half, but it will take roughly two years as Krispy Kreme more than doubles its distribution capacity to satisfy the demands of the new partnership.

Under terms of the deal, McDonald's becomes the exclusive fast-food partner for Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the U.S.

The partnership with McDonald's is an opportunity for Krispy Kreme to expand its reach. It currently delivers its doughnuts to 6,800 third-party stores across America.

McDonald's began selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants over a year ago as a test and is now expanding the partnership nationwide in America.

The addition of Krispy Kreme doughnuts will help McDonald's bolster its bakery and McCafé offerings, say analysts.

McDonald's plans to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts all day in its restaurants, either individually or in packs of six.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are currently available in more than 14,100 stores across 39 countries.

Prior to today (March 26), Krispy Kreme's stock had fallen 19% over the past year to trade at $12.45 U.S. per share.

McDonald's stock has gained 2% over the last 12 months and is now trading at $278.62 U.S. per share.







