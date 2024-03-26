Man Arrested For Extorting Money From People In South Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

According a statement, police station Rajpora received an information that some persons are extorting money from the people by deceitful means through criminal intimidation.

The statement reads that a case FIR no 22/2024 u/s 384, 506, 420 was registered and investigation set into motion.

It added that during investigation one person namely Andleeb Ahmad Mir s/o Ab Rasheed Mir r/o Rajpora has been arrested and two toy pistols used for the crime have been recovered from his possession.

The statement added that further investigation is going on.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now