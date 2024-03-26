Man Arrested For Extorting Money From People In South Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man was arrested for extorting money from people through criminal intimidation in Pulwama district, police said on Tuesday.
According a statement, police station Rajpora received an information that some persons are extorting money from the people by deceitful means through criminal intimidation.ADVERTISEMENT
The statement reads that a case FIR no 22/2024 u/s 384, 506, 420 was registered and investigation set into motion.
It added that during investigation one person namely Andleeb Ahmad Mir s/o Ab Rasheed Mir r/o Rajpora has been arrested and two toy pistols used for the crime have been recovered from his possession.
The statement added that further investigation is going on.
