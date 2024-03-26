Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Files Nomination From Assam's Dibrugarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Assam's Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency.

The union minister filed the nomination papers in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarbananda Sonowal did a road show while he was going to the District Commissioner's office in Dibrugarh to file his nomination papers.

The BJP leader said, "Despite inclement weather, thousands of people have gathered to accompany and they blessed me in the nomination process. I am truly grateful to them."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister said, "Sonowal will win the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of at least 3 lakh votes. The enthusiasm of people has already sealed this fact."

Besides the chief minister, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Promode Bodo, sitting BJP MLA and Union minister Rameswar Teli and state party president Bhabesh Kalita were also present during Sonowal's nomination.

Polling in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 19.

Sarbananda Sonowal is pitted against former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi. He is the candidate for the United Opposition Forum in Assam. The Congress party has not announced a candidate in this seat.