India’S CAD Declines To 1.2 Pc Of GDP In Oct-Dec Quarter Reflecting Stronger Economy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) India's Current Account Deficit (CAD) declined to $10.5 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in the October-December quarter (Q3) of 2023-24 from $16.8 billion (2.0 per cent of GDP) in the same quarter of 2022-23, according to official figures released by the RBI on Tuesday.
Sequentially also the CAD was lower than the corresponding figure of $11.4 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the preceding second quarter (July-September) of 2023-24, the data show.
The decline in CAD reflects a strengthening of the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy.
The merchandise trade deficit at US$ 71.6 billion was marginally higher than US$ 71.3 billion during Q3:2022-23.
Services exports grew by 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago which helped cushion the current account deficit, the RBI said.
Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $13.2 billion from $12.7 billion a year ago.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to US$ 31.4 billion, an increase of 2.1 per cent over their level during the corresponding period a year ago.
In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion as compared with a net inflow of $2.0 billion in Q3:2022-23.
Other highlights are:
* Foreign portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of US$ 12.0 billion, higher than US$ 4.6 billion during Q3:2022-23.
* External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of US$ 2.6 billion in Q3:2023-24 as compared with a net outflow of US$ 2.5 billion a year ago.
* Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of US$ 3.9 billion than US$ 2.6 billion a year ago.
* There was an accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of US$ 6.0 billion in Q3:2023-24 as compared with an accretion of US$ 11.1 billion a year ago (Table 1).
Balance of Payments (BoP) during April-Dec 2023
* India's current account deficit moderated to 1.2 per cent of GDP during April-December 2023 from 2.6 per cent of GDP in the corresponding period a year ago on the back of a lower merchandise trade deficit.
* Net invisibles receipts were higher during April-December 2023 than a year ago, primarily on account of services and transfers.
* Net FDI inflow at US$ 8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than US$ 21.6 billion during April-December 2022.
* During April-December 2023, portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of US$ 32.7 billion as against an outflow of US$ 3.5 billion during the corresponding period a year ago.
* In April-December 2023, there was an accretion of US$ 32.9 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis that excludes valuation effects
MENAFN26032024000231011071ID1108022580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.