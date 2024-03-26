Airstrikes in eastern Syria claim lives of over 13

(MENAFN) According to a monitoring group, airstrikes in eastern Syria on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals, including nine fighters aligned with Tehran and a commander from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.



“Nine pro-Iranian fighters, including a Revolutionary Guards commander, were killed in air strikes targeting the villa they were staying in, which served as a communications center,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated.



According to reports, four individuals lost their lives in a separate airstrike in the town of Albu Kamal, situated on the border with Iraq. The monitoring organization based in Britain stated that they lacked information regarding the perpetrators of the strikes, and no immediate claim of responsibility has been made.



Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes targeting pro-Iranian factions supporting President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria's decade-long civil war. In comparison, the United States has carried out a smaller number of strikes against pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria, attributing them to a series of attacks on US interests in Iraq and Syria during the conflict between Israel and Gaza.



While media outlets close to the Syrian government suggested that the recent strikes were conducted by the United States, the Observatory reported that only one of the fighters killed was Syrian. Additionally, it mentioned that more than 30 individuals, including 10 Syrian civilians living nearby, were wounded in the attacks.

