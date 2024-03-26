Kapil Sits On The Floor, Sunil Bows To Fan With Never-Ending Speech

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The set of the upcoming streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' witnessed a humourous moment when a fan of the show and Kapil took the mic and broke into a long speech.

The fan expressed his gratitude for being invited to the sets and getting the opportunity to share the stage with his favourite comic artists.

The fan went on and on. Looking at his never-ending streak, Archana Puran Singh, who stars in the show said that the fan is all set to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover also expressed their amusement at the fan. While Sunil bowed to him, Kapil sat on the floor in anticipation of him further carrying on his speech.