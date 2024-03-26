Man Held In Goa With Drugs Valued At Rs 14 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 26 (IANS) Goa police have arrested one person for allegedly possessing drugs, including charas and LSD blots, valued at Rs 14 lakh, police said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal, informed that Mandrem Police received a tip off regarding one suspect coming to sell drugs in their jurisdiction and hence a raid was conducted.

Accused person is identified as Muhammed Nihal, 29, presently residing at Mandrem and native of Thalassery, Kannur, Kerala, police said.

He said that the raiding team was formed under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi and Mandrem Police Inspector Sheriff Jacques.

"As the person came at the said spot, he was apprehended and search was conducted during which he was found in possession of 2.63 grams of charas and 123 LSD blots. All the drugs are worth Rs 14.36 lakh," police said.

An FIR under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) and 22 (c) of NDPS Act has been registered.