OIC Welcomes Security Council Resolution on Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 26 March 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution demanding immediate ceasefire during the month of Ramadan, describing it as an important step by the international community towards assuming its responsibility to stop the crime of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people that has been going on for about six months.



The OIC called for Israel, the occupying power, to be compelled to implement the resolution immediately and for sufficient and safe delivery of humanitarian assistance to all parts of the Gaza Strip.



The OIC also renewed its call to the international community to put an end to all war crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in all occupied Palestinian territories, including settlement construction, killing, demolition, forceful displacement and genocide.







