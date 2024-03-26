OIC Orphan Day: Renewed Calls to Support and Promote Orphans’ Rights

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 26 March 2024



Ramadan 15 marks Orphan Day in the Islamic World, as recognized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This event is celebrated to raise awareness and promote a sense of responsibility within society toward orphans and emphasize the need for concerted efforts to meet their needs and safeguard their well-being.



The OIC General Secretariat takes this opportunity to reiterate the resolution passed during the 40th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Conakry, Republic of Guinea, on December 9-11, 2013, to observe a day every year as "Orphan Day" to raise awareness of the situation of orphans in the Islamic world.



To commemorate this day, it is imperative to adopt a unique approach towards ensuring comprehensive care and sponsorship for orphans. This is particularly important considering the conflicts and disasters that have arisen in some OIC Member States. Our focus should be on promoting the rights of orphans within the framework of Islamic and humanitarian cohesion. This will require a concerted effort to support them through all possible means to achieve the community's vision.



It is noteworthy that the Islamic approach, as expounded in the Noble Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, places great emphasis on the proper treatment and care of orphans in all aspects, as well as on the importance of caring for vulnerable groups and promoting justice and social welfare.



Within this context, the OIC calls attention to the increasingly dire situation facing Palestinian refugees, mainly orphaned children. The ongoing repression carried out by occupation forces has resulted in thousands of martyrs and injuries among the defenseless Palestinian population.



The OIC General Secretariat renews its call to all Member States to organize and conduct suitable events aimed at raising awareness about the orphans' segment and intensifying efforts to safeguard their welfare and enhance their living conditions. The OIC recognizes the importance of protecting the rights of orphans, especially given their vulnerable status, and therefore encourages Member States to take proactive steps in this regard.





