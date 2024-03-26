Iraqi Christians abstain from Easter celebrations in protest against removal of president

(MENAFN) The decision by Christians in Iraq to forgo Easter celebrations this year stems from their collective protest against President Abdul Latif Rashid's removal of Cardinal Louis Sako, the Chaldean Patriarch, as announced by the Iraq-based church on Monday.



This controversy lies at the center of a broader dispute within Iraqi politics, characterized by divisions between factions aligned with pro-Iran groups, which have close ties to Tehran-allied militias, and those opposing them due to concerns over their increasing influence in daily life.



The majority of Iraqi Christians are affiliated with the Chaldean Catholic Church, which typically observes Easter with Mass ceremonies and processions. These events draw congregants from the Plain of Nineveh in the north to Baghdad in the south, symbolizing a significant annual tradition for the community.



Last July, President Rashid made the decision to revoke a presidential decree from 2013 that had recognized Cardinal Sako as the leader of the Chaldean Catholic Church. This decree had granted Cardinal Sako the authority to manage the community's endowment.



Mr Rashid's office declared that the ruling had no "constitutional or legal basis" as the eader "only issues appointment decrees for employees of government institutions".



He stated that the decree was "not intended to undermine the religious or legal stature of the cardinal".



Cardinal Sako interpreted the decision as a direct assault against him, alleging that the President had aligned himself with Christian Member of Parliament and militia leader Rayan Al Kildani.

