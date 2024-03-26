Bolsonaro’S Hungarian Embassy Stay Under Legal Scrutiny

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil's Supreme Court demanded an explanation from ex-President Jair Bolsonaro for his stay at the Hungarian embassy.



This incident, spanning from February 12 to 14, followed the seizure of Bolsonaro's passport. It was part of an investigation into a alleged coup following the 2022 elections.



Photos of Bolsonaro at the embassy, published by The New York Times, raised eyebrows.



The Brazilian Foreign Ministry sought explanations from Hungary's Ambassador Miklós Halmai, highlighting concerns over Bolsonaro's connections with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.



Before the embassy stay, on February 8, Moraes had ordered Bolsonar to surrender his passport to the Federal Police.







This order prevented him from leaving Brazil amidst suspicions of a coup plot under Operation Tempus Veritatis.



Labeled a "self-confessed fugitive" by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration, Bolsonaro faced scrutiny for possibly violating Supreme Court restrictions through his embassy visit.



It's a reminder of the intricate dance of political narratives, where yesterday's headlines often become today's punchlines in the ongoing saga of political rivalries.



Bolsonaro's legal team insisted the visit was by invitation, dismissing allegations as fictional.



Amidst this legal and political drama, supporters questioned the outcry.



Federal Deputy Nikolas Ferreira and Fortaleza City Councilor Carmelo Neto dismissed the media narrative, suggesting a bias against Bolsonaro.



They compared it to other controversies, framing the embassy stay as another baseless accusation.



Opposition Deputy Vice-Leader Maurício Marcon critiqued the focus on Bolsonaro's whereabouts over more pressing issues.



Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of the ex-president, listed the restrictions his father faced, mocking the extent of his prohibitions in Brazil.



This saga spotlights Brazil's tense political climate and raises questions about the legal and diplomatic norms surrounding embassy stays amid ongoing investigations.

